Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $13.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

