Sei Investments Co. Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,094 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 23,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

HTLD stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Heartland Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, August 20th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

