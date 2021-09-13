Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Aramark worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 50.0% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 175.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the first quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Aramark by 13.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 35,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Aramark by 4.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,311,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,310,000 after acquiring an additional 97,572 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

ARMK opened at $32.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.