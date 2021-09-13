Sei Investments Co. Purchases 613 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

NYSE SWK opened at $186.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

