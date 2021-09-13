Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $39.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

