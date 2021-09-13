Sei Investments Co. Sells 24,151 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,151 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,634 shares of company stock worth $12,895,553. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $158.22 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.20 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 123.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.00 and its 200 day moving average is $159.60.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.03.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

