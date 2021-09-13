Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $20.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.43 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

