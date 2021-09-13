Selecta Biosciences’ (SELB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

SELB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.10.

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $507.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

