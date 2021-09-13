Sentinel Trading 35.9% Higher This Week (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Sentinel has a market cap of $188.35 million and approximately $566,787.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 35.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000025 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

DVPN is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,185,584,507 coins and its circulating supply is 4,536,838,145 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

