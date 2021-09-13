Sergey Brin Sells 13,889 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total value of $39,948,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sergey Brin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total value of $37,967,109.29.

On Monday, August 9th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total value of $37,844,469.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $30.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,869.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,103. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,749.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,456.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 78.4% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 17.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

