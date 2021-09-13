Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.46 Million

Equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will post sales of $199.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $195.80 million. Shake Shack posted sales of $130.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $743.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $727.70 million to $753.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $966.78 million, with estimates ranging from $922.40 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 88.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter worth $65,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Shake Shack by 82.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHAK traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $63.49 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.30 and a beta of 1.69.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

