Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target Cut to C$0.55

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on S. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.70 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sherritt International to C$0.60 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Sherritt International stock opened at C$0.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$190.70 million and a PE ratio of 1.17. Sherritt International has a 1-year low of C$0.18 and a 1-year high of C$0.70.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

