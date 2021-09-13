Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, upgraded shares of Shoprite from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of SRGHY stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. Shoprite has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $12.93.

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

