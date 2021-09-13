Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $329,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,789,835,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,346,132,000 after buying an additional 61,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $20.60 on Monday, hitting $2,838.12. 21,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,562. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,707.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2,416.45. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,841.72.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

