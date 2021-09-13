Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 21.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,379,425 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 414,967 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in HP were worth $71,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in HP by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 76,767 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,786,000 after acquiring an additional 240,050 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HP by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $28.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,723,190. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

