Skrumble Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $319,285.00 (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Skrumble Network has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $319,285.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Skrumble Network has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Skrumble Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00060082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00151609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00042778 BTC.

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

Skrumble Network (CRYPTO:SKM) is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skrumble Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skrumble Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skrumble Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skrumble Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.