Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Trimmed by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 65.1% during the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 255,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,933,000 after purchasing an additional 100,632 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $2,117,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS opened at $177.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.44 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.