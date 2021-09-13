SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $343.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to announce $343.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $342.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $343.30 million. SLM reported sales of $364.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The company had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

SLM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.00. 230,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,663. SLM has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 5.38%.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

