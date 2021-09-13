Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells $14,638,000.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $14,638,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brent Frei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $3,506,000.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Brent Frei sold 49,900 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $3,250,486.00.

Shares of SMAR opened at $72.89 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.13.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

