Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $12,600.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Megan Hansen sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $12,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Megan Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Megan Hansen sold 175 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $13,032.25.

SMAR stock opened at $72.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.13.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 24.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 19,244 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 36.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 117.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

