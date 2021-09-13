Softcat (LON:SCT) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,260.00

Softcat plc (LON:SCT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and last traded at GBX 2,170 ($28.35), with a volume of 6729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,204 ($28.80).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Softcat from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Softcat in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Softcat in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,792 ($23.41).

Get Softcat alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 48.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,982.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,840.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.