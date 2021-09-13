Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $302.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

