Sonic Automotive, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Sonic Automotive has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years. Sonic Automotive has a dividend payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sonic Automotive to earn $6.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $49.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average is $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.58.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonic Automotive stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Sonic Automotive worth $10,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

