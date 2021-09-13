South State Corp Acquires 193 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

South State Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.6% of South State Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. South State Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $217,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 142.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,111 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.69.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,611. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $11.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $647.00. 24,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $631.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.99. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88. The company has a market cap of $308.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

