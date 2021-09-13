South State Corp Acquires 30,432 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

South State Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,780,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,885,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,893,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.19. 511,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,592,557. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $43.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

