South State Corp Buys 4,982 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

South State Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,079 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $208.12. The company had a trading volume of 24,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.85 and a 200-day moving average of $219.87.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

