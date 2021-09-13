South State Corp Has $3.43 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

South State Corp raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.4% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14,315.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 771,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,544,000 after purchasing an additional 765,873 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 315,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,682 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.00. 18,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,663. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.14. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

