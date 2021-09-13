South State Corp Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

South State Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 80.8% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.2% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,241,000 after buying an additional 51,164 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.5% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.57.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $15.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $802.44. 8,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,949. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $762.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $696.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

