South State Corp Sells 15,719 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

South State Corp lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,560 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,719 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.0% of South State Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. South State Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,061 shares of company stock worth $3,800,083 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.11. 192,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,982,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

