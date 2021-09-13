SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) is Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF makes up 2.7% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 905,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,095,000 after buying an additional 29,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $86.91. The company had a trading volume of 18,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,762. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.12. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $65.48 and a 1 year high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

