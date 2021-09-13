SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSM. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $99,646,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27,661.8% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 201,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 200,825 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 72,311 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $2,606,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 79.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 52,788 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,564. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08.

