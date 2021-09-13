Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Trims Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Masonite International accounts for 3.1% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Masonite International worth $14,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 90.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 30,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

DOOR opened at $112.44 on Monday. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.51.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.83.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.