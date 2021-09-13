Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Trims Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

NYSE:CLX opened at $169.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.18. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $159.32 and a twelve month high of $231.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

