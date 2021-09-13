Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Hits New 12-Month High at $225.15

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $225.15 and last traded at $225.15, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPXSF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.