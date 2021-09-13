srnArt Gallery Tops One Day Volume of $3,660.00 (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar. srnArt Gallery has a total market cap of $246,321.53 and $3,660.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0616 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00080859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00122275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00174213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,479.04 or 0.99577782 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.74 or 0.07102989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.27 or 0.00914018 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002931 BTC.

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

