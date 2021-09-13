SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives GBX 361.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 361.14 ($4.72).

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSPG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at GBX 264.10 ($3.45) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 260.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 300.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The stock has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

