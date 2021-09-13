SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSPPF. Kepler Capital Markets raised SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSPPF stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.69.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.