Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after buying an additional 1,112,914 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after buying an additional 883,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,715,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $137.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.38. The stock has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

