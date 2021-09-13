State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $120.25 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Square worth $120,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 5.6% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Square by 8.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at about $8,128,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Square by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total transaction of $45,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 693,992 shares of company stock worth $170,469,619. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 price objective (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $247.90 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.26 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.91 and a 200-day moving average of $240.64.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

