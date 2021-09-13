State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,082 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Eaton were worth $77,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,907 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $160.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $171.32. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.