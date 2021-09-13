State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 29,803 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 312,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,803 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $67,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Dollar General by 15,492.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,457,000 after buying an additional 149,350 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $1,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

DG opened at $218.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

