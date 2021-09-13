State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 30,373 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 584,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,373 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Chubb were worth $92,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Chubb by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $180.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.89.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.