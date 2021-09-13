State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $87.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $94.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.46.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

