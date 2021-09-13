Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,901,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,200,000 after acquiring an additional 102,497 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,227,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,078,000 after acquiring an additional 49,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,115,000 after acquiring an additional 364,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 46.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,064,000 after acquiring an additional 417,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $11,043,417.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,727,044.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $65.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.18.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

