Steven Madden Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 4,518 call options on the company. This is an increase of 465% compared to the typical volume of 800 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,754,000 after buying an additional 447,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $354,306,000 after buying an additional 57,392 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,110,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,900,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,563,000 after buying an additional 47,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,233,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,755,000 after purchasing an additional 166,764 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,267. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.