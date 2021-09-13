Stewart Information Services Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Stewart Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stewart Information Services to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

NYSE STC opened at $61.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.07. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $818.81 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on STC. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stewart Information Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Stewart Information Services worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

