Stifel Nicolaus Raises Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Price Target to $26.00

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTIL opened at $12.73 on Friday. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $16.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.43 million, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.50%. The business had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Precision BioSciences news, COO David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,113.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $32,009.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,858 shares of company stock worth $623,060 over the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth $103,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth $113,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth $125,000. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.