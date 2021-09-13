Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DNB Markets assumed coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

STLFF stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08. Stillfront Group AB has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

