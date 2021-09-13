Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,105 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,415% compared to the average volume of 337 call options.

DEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

NYSE:DEN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.42. 19,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,337. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Denbury has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $81.37.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. The company had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

