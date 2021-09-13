Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,086 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after buying an additional 2,323,266 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $639,252,000 after purchasing an additional 588,725 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $649,153,000 after purchasing an additional 197,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,681,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $409,181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $72.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $77.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Barclays raised their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,236 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

